FROM THE RESEARCH LABORATORIES

Изследвания върху зараждането и растежа на кристалите

Резюме. Кристализацията е често срещано явление в природата и е била използвана още от дълбока древност за получаване на готварска сол.

С развитието на науката и технологиите тя се е превърнала в един от основните процеси в редица многотонажни индустрии. В настоящия кратък обзор са представени някои най-нови постижения в изучаването на зараждането и растежа на кристалите. Разгледани са термодинамиката и кинетиката на тези процеси, като специално внимание е отделено на българския принос в изучаването на кристализационните процеси. Изчислено е съотношението между размера на критичния кристален зародиш и този на стабилния зародиш (вероятността за чието разтваряне е нула). Обсъдена е логистичната кинетика на образуване на зародиши и нейните следствия за разпределението по размери на нараснатите кристали. Изведена е зависимостта на броя на кристалите, зародени в единица обем, като функция едновременно на времето за тяхното зараждане и на пресищането. Показано е, че полидисперсността на кристалите възниква още в етапа на тяхното зараждане (и първоначалното уголемяване на зародените кристали) и се усилва по време на растежа им до макроскопски размери. Посочени са два (гравитационно обусловени) фактора, които усилват полидисперсността на растящите кристали. Специално внимание е обърнато на растежа на кристали из разтвори с предварително зададена концентрация. Показано е, че средният размер на кристалите, достигнат във всеки момент на растежа им, е обратно пропорционален на корен трети от броя на кристалите в единица обем. Изложението завършва с практически указания за достигане на желаните характеристики на произвеждания чрез кристализация продукт.

Христо Н. Нанев

Институт по физикохимия – БАН

On the Structure and Evolution of Two-dimensional Soap Foam,

Enclosed between Glass Sheets

Abstract. Liquid foams are objects of great practical significance – they appear in firefighting mixtures, soaps, alcoholic drinks, etc. However, our knowledge about them is extremely limited due to their complexity. This investigation, based on the first problem of the International Young Naturalists Tournament (IYNT) 2019, aims to fill some of the gaps in our understanding of foams in general and of soap foams, enclosed between heavy sheets in particular. This article describes the main parameters of such a foam, the basic qualitative theory that governs its structure and an extensive experimental investigation concerning the evolution with time of this structure. Relevant parameters (e.g. concentration of the soap solution, distance between the glass plates) have been varied in order to find how the distribution of bubbles by size and other quantities behave.

Keywords: soap foam; structure; evolution; experimental investigation; IYNT

Yavor Yordanov

National High School of Mathematics and Science – Sofia (Bulgaria)

Applied Sampling Methodology and Analysis of Nonlinear Acoustic Properties in Solids of Revolution

Abstract. The main focus of this work is the research of the resulting sound caused by a constant airflow through the open end of a bottle by varying the relevant parameters. For a more in depth analysis, additional experiments with test tubes are carried out. The study aims to describe and document the influence of the parameters experimentally and with the help of theoretical apparatus, some of which are: Form, shape and material of the bottle, properties of the gas, filling agent. The aforementioned variables are defined and sorted on the basis of their effect on the process. Unpredicted acoustic properties emerge when the shape of the bottle is varied significantly. New methods for physical data collection such as an AFS (Acoustic Feedback System) and SRP (Solids of Revolution Parameterization) are introduced and compared to the already existing ones, in order to better equate for the emergent acoustic properties. For a holistic evaluation various samples and relations from the well-described acoustic properties are tested against their contemporary physical description for their predictive power. Similar methods are introduced to the analysis of the previously undescribed acoustic phenomena and presented with a multi-layered approach for full comparison.

Keywords: acoustic feedback system; airflow system; solid of revolution; resonance; Helmholtz resonance; standing wave

G.I. Ivanov

Sofia High School of Mathematics (Bulgaria)

Measuring the Collision Time of a Ball with High Coefficient

Abstract. The purpose of this paper is to measure the collision time of a ball with a high coefficient of restitution (SuperBall) with a hard surface. The manuscript discusses the theoretical model of the collision and approximations used; the direct methods for measuring the collision time – shooting with a high speed camera from the side; shooting with a high speed camera from below; verification of the theoretical model; measuring the voltage of a photodiode, and the non-direct methods used – component frequency analysis of the collision sound; measuring the spot left from the falling ball. Results and conclusions are highlighted.

Keywords: collision; coefficient of restitution; time; theoretical model; surface

Vasil Nikolov

First Private Mathematics High School – Sofia (Bulgaria)

NEW APPROACHES

Multiple Perspectives on Academic Laboratory Safety Course in

College Science Education

Abstract. There has been comparable neglect of safety aspects and impacts in science and engineering curriculum design and development. It should become an integral part of the higher science education ecosystem. The academic scenario will be much greener if laboratory safety learning content is prescribed at college levels. It should address a multitude of laboratory safety issues in academic institutions, from laboratory design to technology, from conducting an academic audit to developing a sustainable safety culture. The right steps, such as proper coordination, monitoring by conducting inspections at regular intervals, and a robust accountability mechanism in implementing a safety training program, will ensure progress with favorable results. Developing the safety culture and focusing more on a deeper understanding of the risks is essential for efficient safety management. A practical and meaningful laboratory safety course in educational planning and management, promoted by proper motivation, academic guidance, and administrative support, is crucial. Commitment to safety and proper safety precautions based on knowledge, skill, and attitude would have a substantial impact on preventing many unnecessary accidental injuries due to carelessness or oversight. This article looks at the multiple perspectives on academic lab safety in a changing world. It highlights the recent resurgence of interest in the safety to give an idea of the subject’s enormous scope and various safety-related topics.

Keywords: academic laboratory safety; curriculum design; lab accidents; loss prevention; safety culture

B.H.S. Thimmappa

Manipal Institute of Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (India)

Развитие на познавателния интерес по физика и астрономия чрез неформално образование

Резюме. В текста е представен натрупаният опит в неформалното образование по физика и астрономия – организиране и провеждане на образователните дейности с ученици, посещаващи базата на Общинския център за извънучилищни дейности – „зелени училища“, летни лагери, развитие на познавателния интерес и ефекта върху позитивната нагласа към тези дейности .

Ключови думи: неформално образование; извънкласни дейности; познавателен интерес

Иво Джокин

Общински център за извънучилищни дейности и занимания по интереси – с. Байкал

INTERDISCIPLINARY

Театър на физиката или физика в театъра?

Резюме. При STEAM (наука, технологии, инженерство , изкуство и математика) подходът към обучението по природни науки става чрез артистични преживявания. STEAM обучението е невероятна възможност за достигането до скучните за някои от учениците природни науки. В рамките на една урочна единица това не може да се случи, но при проектна изследователска дейност резултатът може да се представи точно чрез артистично преживяване. Проектно базираното обучение чудесно се съчетава със STEAM образованието.

Ключови думи: проектно базирано обучение; изкуство; природни науки; артистично преживяване

Радка Костадинова

СУ „Иван Вазов“ – Вършец